From TPM, John Judis interviews Dani Rodrik on what’s wrong with our system of global trade and finance. Dani Rodrik on the G20’s misguided globalism; and on why it’s too late to compensate free trade’s losers. Michael Lind on the new class war: A transatlantic class war has broken out simultaneously in many countries between elites based in the corporate, financial, and professional sectors and working-class populists. Trump made a humiliating economic error in front of South Korea’s president. Trump’s plan to make American steel great again could set off global trade wars. Trump overrules cabinet, plots global trade war. Oh, what a lovely trade war: Hey, let’s do something stupid to please the base.

Spurned by Trump, China and Mexico talk about a trade deal. Japan and Europe counter Trump with colossal trade deal.