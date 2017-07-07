Rowaida Abdelaziz on how Google Search is doing irreparable harm to Muslims. “The only good Muslim is a dead Muslim”: A meatpacking town in Kansas opened its doors to Somali refugees — then a group of Trump supporters plotted to kill them after Election Day. Terror attacks receive five times more media coverage if perpetrator is Muslim, study finds. Muslim activist Linda Sarsour’s reference to “jihad” draws conservative wrath. Thread: “This is some dangerous pizzagate level of incitement. They’re trying to encourage folks to go after Muslim activists”. Trying to be an apolitical Muslim in America: Emma Green reviews How to Be a Muslim: An American Story by Haroon Moghul.