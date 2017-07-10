Neil J. Sullivan on his book The Prometheus Bomb: The Manhattan Project and Government in the Dark. Daniel Little on the development of the atomic bomb and elements of the story that deserve close thought and reflection. Web of war: How the hair-trigger nuclear age and fears of Armageddon inspired visionary cold warriors to invent the Internet. How the U.S. prepared for nuclear catastrophe: Mahita Gajanan interviews Garrett Graff, author of Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself — While the Rest of Us Die (and more). Tsar Bomba: Russia’s insane 50-megaton monster nuke could have killed millions. The Soviets made a real doomsday device in the ‘80s and the Russians still have it today. Dan Cluchey on winners and losers of the recent nuclear holocaust.
Thomas O Karako (Kenyon): A New Nuclear Review for a New Age. James E. Doyle on mini-nukes: Still a bad choice for the United States. Terrell Jermaine Starr on why America’s new nuke upgrades would be an endgame for Russia. Reid Pauly (MIT): Nuclear Weapons in Wargames: Testing Traditions and Taboos. Here’s why Trump has the power to start a nuclear war any time he wants. Thread: “Here’s why the President must not be constrained by Congress. Imagine your enemy is contemplating an attack on you or an ally”.
The truth about Satan: David Szondy on nuclear war in the 21st century. Why 3,000 scientists think nuclear arsenals make us less safe: Despite what you hear in the news, an atomic war between the superpowers is still the biggest threat. Ian Johnson, Joel Beckner, Heng Qin, and Nadezhda Smakhtina on new life for New START. Andree Lanham on lessons from the nuclear freeze. Only one country has ever voluntarily given up its nukes. A treaty is reached to ban nuclear arms — now comes the hard part.