Donald Trump Jr. embodies all the worst aspects of his father’s presidency. Lily Carollo interviews Robert Bauer on what Don Jr.’s emails mean for the president. Dara Lind on Donald Trump Jr.’s ever-shifting excuses on Russia: A clear timeline. Conservatives confident Trump is no longer lying about Russia. The obstruction of justice case against Trump is already a slam dunk. The blackmail factor: Trumpworld’s Russia lies are a major risk to national security — the Russians know the truth and Trump knows they know. In times like these, be grateful we have a “deep state”. Simon van Zuylen-Wood on Benjamin Wittes on the man who made liberals newly enamored of the deep state.

Not even Donald Trump can break the Justice Department. House Democrats want to know why a major Russian money-laundering case was abruptly settled. Democrats sue Trump campaign over leaked emails tied to Russia. The investigation goes digital: Did someone point Russia to specific online targets? Trump-Russia investigators probe Jared Kushner-run digital operation. Kushner is at the heart of every issue related to the Russia story. Trump lawyers want wall between Kushner, president. The Big Trumpers still don’t get the trouble they’re in. “The takedown of this family is so richly deserved, so right, so good. For the 1000s ripped off or injured by trump family over the yrs-enjoy”.

Trump Jr. probably won’t be punished for his crimes, but if his incompetence leads to Republicans losing their grip on Congress, this would be a much better punishment anyway. Russia scandal presents congressional Republicans with a choice. The Republicans are tainted by Trump’s Russia scandal: Trump Jr.’s collusion emails have handed Democrats the leverage they’ve long sought — but will they use it to highlight the GOP’s complicity?