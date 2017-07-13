From The Nation, a symposium on the future of philanthropy: Is a new gospel of giving on the rise? Andrew M. Kaikati (SLU), Maria A. Rodas and Carlos J. Torelli (Minnesota), and Karen Page (PSU): Conforming Conservatives: How Salient Social Identities Can Increase Donations. As government retrenches, philanthropy booms. Eric Franklin (UNLV): Philanthrocapitalism: Exacerbating the Antidemocratic, Paternalistic, and Amateuristic Nature of Philanthropy. Have the rich become “super citizens”? Lovia Gyarkye reviews The Givers: Money, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age by David Callahan (and more and more). What if philanthropy isn’t the best way for rich people to help others? Nathan Schneider on Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and the case against philanthropy as we know it.