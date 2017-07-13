Donald Trump’s clash of civilisations versus the global community: Human affairs are too interwoven to be the product of purely national decision-making. Mr. Trump in Warsaw: You cannot simultaneously argue that “the nation” supersedes all other political allegiances while casting the primary conflict of the contemporary era as one between western civilization and Islamic radicalism. Defending liberal democracy is not the same as defending “the West”: If “Western” is synonymous with “democratic” or “free”, then you don’t need the term at all. Western liberalism is under siege: David Frum interviews Edward Luce, author of The Retreat of Western Liberalism.

The alt-Right is an attack on Western values — liberals shouldn’t surrender so easily. “Ethno-civilizationalists think North American descendants of Germanic tribes own the intellectual & cultural output of Athenians and Jews”.