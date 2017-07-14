Osten Wahlbeck (Helsinki): True Finns and Non-True Finns: The Minority Rights Discourse of Populist Politics in Finland. A new, new Right rises in Germany: At a farm in the east of the country, one couple tries to forge a nationalism for the intellectual set. From Perspectives on Politics, a review essay on post-Soviet neo-Eurasianism, the Putin system, and the contemporary European extreme Right by Andreas Umland. Contrary to popular opinion, there is no populist upsurge in Britain. How Sweden became “the most alt-Right” country in Europe. Europe’s dark past returns: Behind the Hungarian government’s campaign against Soros lies a wider resurgence of anti-Semitism in Europe and the developed world.

Andreas Umland on Alexander Dugin: A Russian scarecrow. How Hungary became a haven for the alt-Right: The increasingly illiberal European country offers shelter to a growing number of international nationalists. What will become of France’s National Front? French populists are already seeing into the next decade. How a sleepy German suburb explains Europe’s rising far-right movements. Europe’s nationalist international: Europe’s far-right groups and ideologues have long been collaborating across national borders to further their agendas. You can download Eurasianism and the European Far Right: Reshaping the Europe–Russia Relationship, ed. Marlene Laruelle (2015).

Aurelien Mondon (Bath): Limiting Democratic Horizons to a Nationalist Reaction: Populism, the Radical Right and the Working Class. Daniel Witte (Bonn): The Precarity of Critique: Cultures of Mistrust and the Refusal of Justification. Ruth Wodak (Lancaster): The “Establishment”, the “Elites”, and the “People”: Who’s Who? Erik D’Amato reviews Far-Right Politics in Europe by Jean-Yves Camus and Nicolas Lebourg; and Mastering the Past Contemporary Central and Eastern Europe and the Rise of Illiberalism by Ellen Hinsey.

The European mirror: Is there any way out of the dialectic of neoliberal policies producing economic backlash and support for the nationalist far Right?