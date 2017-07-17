Andrea Freeman (Hawaii): Racism in the Credit Card Industry. How prejudice by whites may keep black college sports stars from getting paid. Racially biased people are far more likely to oppose black athletes’ protests — here’s the evidence. Even in the military, black people are punished disproportionately, report shows. When racism matters, but just not as much as everything else: Carlos Lozada reviews The Racial Glass Ceiling: Subordination in American Law and Culture by Roy L. Brooks. Hangman’s noose, symbol of racial animus, keeps cropping up. Legacy of racism: Vanessa Fabien on the tree and land as symbols of love and hate.
Charles Murray is once again peddling junk science about race and IQ (and more). Republicans’ views of blacks’ intelligence, work ethic lag behind Democrats at a record clip. “Scientific racism” is on the rise on the Right — but it’s been lurking there for years. The Civil Rights Act was a victory against racism — but racists also won. Persuasive proof that America is full of racist and selfish people. Stop portraying white millennials as less racist than their votes and poll responses suggest.
Shen-yi Liao on how racists are made into unicorns. Racism is everywhere, so why not move South? Star scholar Ibram Kendi says new anti-racism center will “ask different questions”. Research says there are ways to reduce racial bias — calling people racist isn’t one of them.