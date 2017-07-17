Edward W. Younkins (Wheeling Jesuit): Ayn Rand and Friedrich A. Hayek: A Comparison. Alex Shepard interviews Nancy MacLean, author of Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America (and more and more and more and more and more and more). Nancy MacLean alleges coordinated criticism of her latest book, which is critical of radical Right, from many who have received Koch funding. Even the intellectual Left is drawn to conspiracy theories about the Right — resist them: How not to write about “radical” libertarians. How many libertarians are there? The answer depends on the method you use.
From Cato Unbound, Jason Kuznicki on two kinds of activism (and responses). Charles Peralo on 10 ways not to make your friends libertarian (and a response). Chris Dillow on why libertarians should read Marx. How to get to liberaltarianism from the Left. “Another would be that immigration + climate + mass incarceration are more important than taxes, so worth engaging Democrats instead”.