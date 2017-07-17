George A. Rutherglen (Virginia): The Rights of Aliens Under the United States Constitution: At the Border and Beyond. Clio Chang on Donald Trump and the rise of the “sanctuary home”. Abou Farman writes in defense of sanctuary: The negation of a movement. Improbable sanctuary: Boise, a refugee center, defies red-state stereotypes. Trump administration eager to start crackdown on legal immigration. This is how Trump’s deportations differ from Obama’s. Peter Beinart on how the Democrats lost their way on immigration (and a response). The jig is up: Hysteria over illegal immigration is baseless.

Michelangelo Landgrave (UC-Riverside) and Alex Nowrasteh (Cato): Criminal Immigrants: Their Numbers, Demographics, and Countries of Origin Immigration. Who is a “criminal”? Justice Roberts was right — the Trump administration should not have the power to revoke the citizenship of “anyone they want”. The US is finally telling the public who overstays their visas the most — and it’s not Mexicans. One of the most dangerous companies in the U.S. took advantage of immigrant workers — then, when they got hurt or fought back, it used America’s laws against them.