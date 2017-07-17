Nicholas Stephanopoulos (Chicago): The Causes and Consequences of Gerrymandering. Jacob Eisler (Cambridge): Partisan Gerrymandering and the Illusion of Unfairness. Gerrymandering is unfair and unjust: The Supreme Court has considered political gerrymandering cases several times before, but it has yet to take a stand. The Supreme Court is in no hurry to protect voters from gerrymandering. The research that convinced SCOTUS to take the Wisconsin gerrymandering case, explained. A report finds gerrymandering gave Republicans advantage in House, state elections. Erica Klarreich on how to quantify (and fight) gerrymandering.