From Jacobin, Jason Farbman interviews Vivek Chibber on precarity and the changing composition of the working class, how socialists should think about unions, how the Left can get off the college campuses and into the workplaces and streets, and more. From The Nation, Rich Yeselson on books about the challenges of organizing in 21st-century America. Dylan Matthews on how Europe could have the secret to saving America’s unions. Does it matter who the secretary of labor is? Elisabeth Jacobs on why enforcing U.S. labor standards may be more important than ever. Erik Loomis on Democrats and labor: Frenemies forever?

Trump takes steps to undo Obama legacy on labor. Despite populist rhetoric, Trump is poised to preside over a crackdown on unions. Under Trump, worker protections are viewed with new skepticism. How Trump made wage theft routine: Undocumented immigrant workers now fear reporting their victimization to the authorities. Trump’s sleight of hand will bring ruin to American workers.