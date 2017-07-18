From TNR, how Andrew Cuomo keeps the Left in check: There is plenty of room to mount a progressive challenge against the Democratic governor — why hasn’t anyone stepped up? How to lose a fight with progressives: If the party’s “pro-business” wing wants to survive the Democratic civil war, it must learn fast that its money and stature are burdens, not assets. The rise of the internet’s “dirtbag left: How a new strain of progressive leftism is using humour, irony, and diaper jokes to push back against the emerging alt-Right. Liberals can win again if they stop being so annoying and fix their “hamburger problem”.

What is “neo” about neoliberalism? William Davies on how to tell the difference between liberalism and something else. Jonathan Chait on how “neoliberalism” became the Left’s favorite insult. Elizabeth Bruenig on understanding liberals versus the Left. We need to stop arguing about neoliberalism.