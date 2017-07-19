From New York, the long, winding road to Republicans’ failure on Obamacare; and Trumpcare collapsed because the Republican Party cannot govern. The resistance movement killed the Republican health care bill. Trump threatens to gut Obamacare markets. Obamacare repeal is flailing because Obamacare is working. Why the Republicans think their Obamacare failure is a success. It’s (still) never Trump’s fault: With the latest collapse of the Obamacare repeal, the president has wasted political capital, squandered a reputation for dealmaking, and shown himself to be a poor strategist and tactician.

There’s a Trump tweet for everything, failed Obamacare repeal edition. Aaron Rupar on 5 Trump tweets about taking responsibility for failure that are very awkward now.