Richard Collins (UCD): Europe’s Shared Burden? Collective Responsibility for Migrants at Sea. Elizabeth Leiserson (Yale): Securing the Borders Against Syrian Refugees: When Non-Admission Means Return. Are ethnically-motivated restrictions on immigration racist? Study reveals huge economic benefit refugees are having in Germany. Why Europe needs more migrants: Without them the continent’s population will start to shrink. A European alt-Right group wants to take to the sea to stop rescuers from saving migrants. Echt Deutsch: How the refugee crisis is changing a nation’s identity. For African asylum-seekers, a treacherous journey is only the beginning.

Antoine Roblain, Bachar Malki, Assaad Azzi and Laurent Licata (ULB): After Coming In, Settling In: An Analysis of Early-Stage Acculturation Preferences of Male Syrian and Iraqi Asylum Seekers in Belgium. Michael R. White (Westminster) and Alex Bryson (UCL): Do Migrants Lower Workplace Wages? Gregor Noll (Lund): Security in a Liberal Union: EU Asylum and Migration Control Policies. Europe’s child-refugee crisis: At an age when most kids need supervision to do their homework, hundreds of thousands of minors are crossing continents alone. A liberal’s rightwing turn on immigration: Jonathan Freedland reviews The Road to Somewhere: The Populist Revolt and the Future of Politics by David Goodhart.

Police from four countries joined forces to bring down a notorious human smuggler; here’s how they blew the operation and why the crackdown on immigration is making things worse. Enough has changed on the ground that even if Turkey were to revoke its deal with the European Union to curb migration, people would probably stay put. You can download The European Migration System and Global Justice: A First Appraisal, ed. Enrico Fassi and Sonia Lucarelli (2017).