American democracy is now under siege by both cyber-espionage and GOP voter suppression: The same Republicans who benefited from Russian hacking in the 2016 election have been suppressing the vote for years. The real voter fraud: As Trump investigates “millions” of illegal votes, states are rushing to limit access to the ballot box. The voter purges are coming: We can’t let the Trump administration get away with them. Don’t let our democracy collapse: The integrity of the ballot box is under tremendous strain. Scott Lemieux on Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier and whiter. Kobach pitched rolling back voting rights law day after Trump’s election. Trump’s voter commission is now facing at least 7 federal lawsuits. Orchestrated chaos: Trump’s election commission has been a disaster — it’s going exactly as planned.

Former Clinton and Romney campaign chiefs join forces to fight election hacking.