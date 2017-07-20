From Vox, why Republicans would grant health care access to one dying baby — and deny it to millions. Who’s to blame for the GOP health-care debacle, Trump or McConnell? Trump can’t make a health care deal because he doesn’t understand health care. Donald Trump is a victim of Congressional Republicans’ incompetence. Trump cares about looking good, not doing good. Now what? Democrats must decide how to exploit the collapse of Trumpcare. Al Gore breaks with Democratic Party leadership to support single-payer healthcare. Graham Vyse on how to sell “Medicare for All” to all Americans.