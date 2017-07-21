Marialena Avgerinou (Dundee): Wittgenstein’s Language and Beckett: The Limits of Language and the Absurd. The strange legal battle that is pitting Trump’s secretaries of the Treasury and State against each other. Jeff Sessions is letting police take more people’s stuff even if they aren’t convicted of a crime. Team Trump used Obamacare money to run PR effort against it. What about the terrorism of the far Right? With so much focus on Islamic State-inspired extremism, we’re not paying enough attention to anti-Muslim violence. The numbers don’t lie: White far-right terrorists pose a clear danger to us all. Hannah Rose Woods on why the wizarding world is a dystopian, totalitarian nightmare. The myth of an apolitical Montaigne: Robert Minto reviews Montaigne: A Life by Philippe Desan.

Trump could place himself in even more legal jeopardy if he pardons his inner circle. Everything now hinges on three Republicans in the Senate. America, don’t let Donald Trump fire Robert Mueller: If the opposition waits for Trump to fire the man investigating the Russian collusion scandal, it will be too late — the street protests must start now.