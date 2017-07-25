John M. Carey (Dartmouth): Who Believes in Conspiracy Theories in Venezuela? What happens when you run away to join ISIS, then want to come home. This man used his inherited fortune to fund the Racist Right: William Regnery spent almost 20 years funding the Racist Right — it finally paid off. Mitch McConnell is breaking the Senate: Will the majority leader’s desire to win lead him to wreck the institution he says he loves? Trumpcare is the worst-designed social policy in history. The Democrats are re-learning populism. Steven Salaita, whose revoked job offer inflamed higher ed, says he’s leaving academe. Get thee to a city of ladies: Community is now a wet dream or a four-letter word, but somebody has to build it.

In Senate, giving lawmakers plenty of recovery time is an unwritten courtesy — that often doesn’t extend to the real working world where employees are forced to file for medical disability or take unpaid leave. “Flying in to vote to deny more than 20 million people the healthcare he’s currently benefiting from to pay for an upper-class tax cut will be the ultimate culmination of a disgraceful political career, and the countless pundits and reporters who bought his act feel for a ludicrously obvious con”.