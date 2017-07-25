Health care a minefield for Republicans; many Trump voters in denial on Russia. How Trump is transforming rural America: In Colorado, the President’s tone has started rubbing off on residents. The psychopathology of the US elections: Leonard Mazzone on why Elias Canetti’s Crowds and Power is relevant today. Revolt of the masses: “Voting for Trump because you sense (often correctly) that the system is in many ways rigged against people like you is the political equivalent of mailing yourself a letter bomb, but at least it makes the liberals mad. And striking back against people who, in your view, dedicate their lives to making you feel bad about yourself is an eminently predictable behavior”. Why Trump’s base of support may be smaller than it seems.

How anti-Clintonism gave birth to Trumpism: Alex Shephard reviews Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency by Joshua Green (and more and more).