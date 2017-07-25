Cliff Leek (Northern Colorado) and Markus Gerke (Giessen): Invisible and Unexamined: The State of Whiteness in Men’s Studies Journals. Terence Burnham (Chapman): Gender, Punishment, and Cooperation: Men Hurt Others to Advance Their Interests. Men can be so hormonal: High levels of testosterone can make them overconfident, even when they’re wrong. This may be the most exhaustive study of manspreading ever conducted. Valerie Dekimpe on creativity, a mating boost for the unattractive male. Monica Lewinsky on Jay-Z, Prince Harry, Brad Pitt, and the new frontiers of male vulnerability. Men don’t want to be nurses — their wives agree. How to raise a feminist son: We raise our girls to fight stereotypes and pursue their dreams, but we don’t do the same for our boys.