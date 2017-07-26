Shelley Park (Central Florida): Trump is Gross: Taking Political Taste (and Distaste) Seriously. Beyond bullshit: Chris Gavaler and Nathaniel Goldberg analyze Trump’s mode of communication. Ultimate salesman: How Trump is helping to revive the publishing industry. “A lot of people don’t know that”: We’ve all been witness to the president learning things that many of us have known for quite a while. I’d like to report a scam against the elderly: Fox News has been conning older viewers for two decades — now, it’s ensnared a president. “Truly amazing am psych assoc says Trump so f’ing nuts they’re lifting Goldwater Rule”. “Post-Trump Stress Disorder” will haunt Americans for years to come.

To America, it looks like chaos; for Trump, it’s just Tuesday: The president makes a mess, then makes it worse — it’s what he’s always done.