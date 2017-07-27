Barry R. Weingast (Stanford): Exposing the Neoclassical Fallacy: McCloskey on Ideas and the Great Enrichment. Mauro Boianovsky (Brasilia): When the History of Ideas Meets Theory: Arthur Lewis and the Classical Economists on Development (and more). Jan Aart Scholte and Fredrik Soderbaum (Gothenburg): A Changing Global Development Agenda? The historical scam of global development: Levi Vonk reviews The Divide: A Brief Guide to Global Inequality and its Solutions by Jason Hickel. William Easterly on development in a time of xenophobia. The 2017 Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals: A new visual guide to data and development. Selim Jahan on development beyond the numbers.
Kevin Donovan (Michigan): “Development” as if We Have Never Been Modern: Fragments of a Latourian Development Studies. Globalization will work if we stop catering to the elite, says Larry Summers. Seven charts that show how the developed world is losing its edge: The gap between rich and poor nations narrows as the sources of dynamism in high-income economies slow.