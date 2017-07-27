From Vox, Elizabeth Anderson on how bosses are (literally) like dictators: Americans think they live in a democracy — but their workplaces are small tyrannies. Bosses want capitalism for themselves and feudalism for their workers. Paul Gomberg on workers without rights. Trump’s policies are already sending jobs to Canada. 7 types of people who are out of work, categorized with data: Alvin Chang on a concise way to think about who needs work in your city. To my fellow plutocrats: You can cure Trumpism — pay your workers a decent wage and maybe you can stave off the pitchforks that are still coming for us.

The central contradiction of the Democrats’ “better deal”: Democrats get that the odds are stacked against workers — so why are workers treated like they’re part of the problem? We need to give the Americans a stark choice between the New Gilded Age and a robust nation that serves the needs of the working and middle classes; a high minimum wage is only the start.