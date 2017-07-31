The latest issue of International Political Science Review is free online. Erick Jose Ramirez (Santa Clara): A Conditional Defense of Shame and Shame Punishments. Which way out of the Venezuelan crisis? Pro-Trump trolls silent after “alt-Right” ship detained in Mediterranean for apparent human trafficking. Why Urban Dictionary is horrifically racist: The crowd-sourced repository of internet slang is rife with racist and sexist content — but owner Aaron Peckham doesn't seem to care. From Philosophy Now, a special section on radical theories of consciousness. Hua Hsu on Stuart Hall and the rise of cultural studies. Where the lakes have no names: In a province of 100,000 lakes, only 10,000 are named — Manitoba’s toponymist is working to change that.