Trump’s slow pace of appointments is hurting government — and his own agenda. Based on the immigration system he endorsed, Trump would not get a green card. Why is Donald Trump still so horribly witless about the world? Elizabeth Lunbeck on the allure of Trump’s narcissism. Donald Trump: A 71-year-old man who needs a military general to manage his Twitter use. Trump’s base of support is collapsing. Trump’s fledgling presidency has already collapsed. Peter Thiel has said publicly that Trump’s administration is “off to a terrific start”; privately, he’s told friends that there is a 50% chance the current presidency “ends in disaster”.

Keep the Trump leaks coming: The president is too incompetent to serve, and Congress must be pressured into removing him.