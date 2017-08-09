North Korea now making missile-ready nuclear weapons, U.S. analysts say. Let’s face it: North Korean nuclear weapons can hit the U.S. Is Donald Trump tweeting the U.S. into a war on North Korea? Trump’s harsh language on North Korea has little precedent, experts say. North Korea to US: If you attack us, we’ll respond with nukes. Why North Korea threatened Guam, the tiny U.S. territory with big military power. If you weren’t worried yet, you can start now. Jack Denton interviews Steven Weber on the danger North Korea poses to the U.S. Don’t believe the hype about the North Korea threat: Large numbers of civilian casualties and the loss of several American cities would be horrific, but not existential.
From the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Elisabeth Eaves interviews Siegfried Hecker on talking to North Korea to avert a nuclear disaster. No one should have sole authority to launch a nuclear attack: Leaving the decision to strike to the president alone is dangerous. Over our heads: Dave Denison on dreaming of nuclear war, again. Calm down: We’re (probably) not about to go to war with North Korea. “There’s even one of these for the Apocalypse” (and more).