From Christianity Today, Mark Galli on how the use of nuclear weapons is inherently evil: No earthly leader gets the “authority to do whatever”. Why isn’t Seoul more worried about North Korea? Not taking any chances, Guam issues guidelines on surviving a nuclear attack. Victoria-Lola M. Leon Guerrero writes an open letter from Guam to America. Why the U.S. military didn’t use nuclear weapons during the Korean War. China’s North Korea problem is worse than ours: They’ve got few options, decreasing leverage, and will have to intervene if war breaks out. Odd Arne Westad on how to avoid war with North Korea. How do we know deterrence works against North Korea? Because it already does.

If the US is going to war in North Korea, nobody told the US military. If Trump wants a nuclear attack against North Korea, his military advisers have few other options. From Vox, Americans are afraid of war with North Korea — and of how Trump could handle it; the North Korea crisis is magnifying Trump’s worst traits: His political style makes him uniquely unsuited to an astoundingly complex challenge; and the North Korean crisis won’t end until Donald Trump stops talking. Report: The Trump administration is having secret talks with North Korea. As Trump tweets world into nuclear standoff, bomb shelter sales are booming.

Trump will never express remorse or empathy for those, American and North Korean, who will perish as a result of his actions; the 62 million Americans who, in perhaps the greatest act of collective spite in United States history, put this creep into the White House, will never publicly apologize either. Remove Trump from office before he removes us from Earth: At what point is it fair and necessary to ask if this man, who was handed power by a minority of voters, is fit to wield it? “There's a Trump post for everything. Always”.