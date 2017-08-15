Charlottesville was just a beginning

White nationalists are lovin’ Trump’s delayed condemnation of hate groups (and more and more). Instead of denouncing white nationalists, Trump attacks Merck CEO for leaving advisory panel. Tech companies turn on Daily Stormer and the “alt-Right” after Charlottesville. Tech has the tools to fight hate — it just needs to use them. White nationalists are being exposed by the Internet and losing their jobs (and more and more). Amateur sleuths aim to identify Charlottesville marchers, but sometimes misfire. The father of a white supremacist at Charlottesville denounces his son’s “vile” actions. The “ironic Nazi” is coming to an end. If you support racist policies you are a racist.

Bannon in limbo as Trump faces growing calls for the strategist’s ouster. Democrats press GOP to scrutinize rise in white supremacy. “Nothing changes”: Republicans in Congress will stick with Trump, even after Charlottesville. How the GOP can prove it isn’t a party for white supremacists. Don’t praise the GOP for calling out Trump’s appalling Charlottesville comments. Trump should emulate Buckley and tell racists: “I don’t want your vote”. Trump eliminated funding for group countering white radicalization prior to Charlottesville. FBI and DHS warned of growing threat from white supremacists months ago.

Trump loves saying “radical Islamic terrorism” — he has a tough time with “white supremacy”. Trump likes to memorialize murder victims, but he didn’t for the victim of a white nationalist. On Twitter, Trump accuses blacks of racism three times as often as whites. The “war on whites” is a myth — and an ugly one. Why is racial hatred in the process of exploding? Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn the murderous white supremacists in Charlottesville finally confirms what has become increasingly obvious: The current president of the United States isn’t a real American. Bob Moser on Donald Trump, neo-Nazi recruiter-in-chief. Donald Trump is killing us: Notes from the end of the world as we know it.

From The New Yorker, Vinson Cunningham on the ugly, violent cliches of white-supremacist terrorism; and Jia Tolentino on Charlottesville and the effort to downplay racism in America. “If you’re not resisting, you’re partaking”: Sean Illing interviews Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century (and more). When polarization isn’t the problem: When violent white supremacists attack and kill people, criticizing divisiveness and urging people to unite is, at best, a dodge. Fighting white supremacy means owning up to American history. What would Jefferson say about white supremacists descending upon his university? Local officials call for removal of Confederate memorials after Charlottesville violence.

White nationalists say Charlottesville was just a beginning. What the next round of alt-Right rallies will reveal. Days after White House adviser dismissed Oklahoma City bombing, feds disrupt McVeigh-inspired plot.