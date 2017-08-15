David Robie (AUT): The Insecurity Legacy of the Rainbow Warrior Affair: A Human Rights Transition from Nuclear to Climate-change Refugees. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor on the “free speech” hypocrisy of right-wing media: Conservatives are obsessed with protecting “free speech”, but only the kind they agree with. At 27 million views, Elle.com’s video about 8-year-old drag queen Lactatia is its most-watched ever. The new yuppies: J.C. Pan reviews The Sum of Small Things: A Theory of the Aspirational Class by Elizabeth Currid-Halkett. Is linguistics a science? Much of linguistic theory is so abstract and dependent on theoretical apparatus that it might be impossible to explain. Why don’t all CEOs quit Trump’s advisory councils?
A Trump employee said he knew of misconduct at the company — then he claimed his family was assaulted. Dean Baker on the cost of Trump’s security and the generous donation of his presidential salary. Trump D.C. hotel turns $2 million profit in four months. Amid all the craziness, don’t forget: Trump is using the presidency to enrich his family. Reminder: The Trump International Hotel is still an ethics disaster.