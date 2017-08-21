Trump’s overt racism has put Corporate America in a bind: The GOP has long been an awkward coalition of business elites and social reactionaries — can it last? Nancy LeTourneau on how the corporate world takes on white nationalists and culture warriors. Are corporations becoming the new arbiters of public morality? After Charlottesville, CEOs have become our public conscience — here’s what that says about capitalism in America. CEOs’ condemnation of white supremacists isn’t the result of some newfound moral compass. It took the worst of Trump to bring out the best in Corporate America. The Flight of the CEOs: Corporate leaders abandoned Trump in the wake of Charlottesville — what does it mean for his presidency? Corporate America alone cannot save us from Trump: Activists must fight to ensure that all of our institutions are inclusive of all people.
Despite disavowals, leading tech companies help extremist sites monetize hate. Can Silicon Valley disrupt its neo-Nazi problem? Tech leaders still have no coherent vision for how to police hate speech without becoming tyrants, themselves. Can tech stand against white supremacy? The alt-Right relies on social media to spread hate, and Silicon Valley can stop them — will they? Silicon Valley now has its own populist pundit, Steve Hilton. Move cautiously and break nothing: The tech industry wants to stand up to Trump and sit down with him — will Silicon Valley ever truly join the resistance? How hate groups forced online platforms to reveal their true nature.