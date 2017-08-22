The Trump ship

From The Nation, is America becoming the Middle East? Our neo-imperial wars may be coming home to roost. How a factory deal Trump touted put the “con” in “Foxconn” — and how taxpayers will get taken. The government strikes back: Jon D. Michaels on Trump and the “deep state”. Today in “politics is a great investment”: Democracy is the single most profitable thing that rich people can buy. Stop giving Ivanka Trump a pass. Roger Berkowitz and Samantha Hill on Hannah Arendt, Charlottesville, and the crises of democracy. It’s not hysterical to recognize the threat Trump poses: Democracy, such as it is, really is in danger.

Amateur sleuths hunt for Trump bombshells: From San Francisco to Belfast, self-assigned Bob Muellers work long hours for no pay to unearth buried secrets. Emily Badger on the showdown over how we define fringe views in America. Tucker Carlson and the Daily Caller: Taking white nationalism mainstream. That Russian guy who attended the Trump Tower meeting is almost definitely a spy. What Germany can teach America about addressing white supremacism. With Bannon is out, what’s left? It’s just reverse Robin Hood with extra racism. What will Trump do to American workers? Pay less attention to taxing and spending, more to power.

White supremacists are running for office as Republicans — will the party stay silent? Steve Bannon’s “economic nationalism” is total nonsense: Trump recognizes exactly what a good con is worth. “Clinton treated USSS agents like friends. Bush treated them w great respect. Obama, like family. Trump treats them like servants”. The one GOP myth that the Trump administration has managed to discredit. Did a mole-who-must-not-be-named leak plot to elect Trump? A little bit of Bannonism is in almost every GOP voter — don’t expect Trump to suddenly become a different person. Republican committees have paid nearly $1.3 million to Trump-owned entities this year.

Trump ramping up for 2020 reelection: Rankled by reports that other Republicans are ready to jump in if he falters, the president and his allies are already actively preparing. Teresa Tomlinson on the conservative plan to rewrite the constitution, and yes, it’s a thing. The feel-good Hallmark Channel is booming in the age of Trump. The Trump ship may finally be sinking.