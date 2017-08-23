Latin America in the 21st century

Diana Carolina Sierra Becerra (Michigan): The First Black Miss Colombia and the Limits of Multiculturalism. Camilo Guzman Gomez (Sergio Arboleda): The Difficulties of Space Cooperation in Latin America: Perspectives and Solutions. Joao Carlos Amoroso Botelho (Brasilia) and Vinicius Silva Alves (UERJ): The Weight of Ideology on the Attitude of Latin American Countries toward the United States. Robin M. Wright (Florida): The State of the Arts of the Study of Indigenous Religious Traditions in South America. Ernani Contipelli (Unochapeco): What About Brazil? The Rise and Fall of an Emerging Global Actor. Open for business, not human rights: Lauren Carasik on Trump’s priorities in Central America.
Felipe Gonzalez (UC-Berkeley) and Mounu Prem (Rosario): Can Television Bring Down a Dictator? Evidence from Chile’s “No” Campaign. Marco Vinicio Mendez Coto (FLACSO): External Aggressions, Foreign Policy and Identity: A Comparative Study of Latin American Small States. George Ciccariello-Maher on black liberation: A hemispheric task. Julieta Lemaitre (Andes): The Problem of the Plaza: Religious Freedom, Disestablishment and the Catholic Church in Latin America’s Public Square. Sharae Deckard (UCD): “Open Veins”: Latin America in the World-Ecology. Cleuci de Oliveira on Brazil’s new problem with blackness.