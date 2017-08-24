From Congressional Research Service, a report on Domestic Terrorism: An Overview. Caroline Mala Corbin (Miami): “Terrorists are Always Muslim But Never White”: At the Intersection of Critical Race Theory and Propaganda. America has a long tradition of racist mob violence: Charlottesville was just one in a long line of incidents of large-scale, organized white terrorism. Laundered violence: Jedediah Purdy on law and protest in Durham. German Lopez on the battle over Confederate statues, explained. We don’t erase history by pulling statues down — we do it by putting them up. Michael Barbaro interviews Derek Black, a former white nationalist and a godson of David Duke.

Trump’s white supremacist economic agenda: His infrastructure proposals were eclipsed by the controversy in Charlottesville — but they have more in common than you might think. Remember this: Paul Ryan is pandering to neo-Nazis. How YouTube became the worldwide leader in white supremacy. Linguistic data analysis of 3 billion Reddit comments shows the alt-Right is getting stronger. Why do white supremacists hate Jews? Because we Jews can fight them. There is no comparison between white supremacists and Black Lives Matter. Racism is part of the Trump family DNA: Jon Wiener interviews Eric Foner on white nationalists, neo-Confederates, and Donald Trump. Trump wants to lead a race war.

Trump’s “God whisperer” Paula White says resisting him is an affront to God. Lucien Greaves: “I’m a founder of the Satanic Temple. Don’t blame Satan for white supremacy”.