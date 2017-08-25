Christopher Blattman (Columbia) and Jeannie Annan (IRC): Can Employment Reduce Lawlessness and Rebellion? A Field Experiment with High-Risk Men in a Fragile State. Have nations ever gone to war over a joke? Rafia Zakaria on General McMaster and the miniskirts. The changing nature of wildfires: Tom Henry interviews Michael Kodas, author of Megafire: The Race to Extinguish a Deadly Epidemic of Flame. After public outcry, the Interior Department won’t eliminate any national monuments — but Secretary Ryan Zinke still plans to make other “changes”. Christine Sismondo on how capitalism cornered the market on authenticity: It’s easy to reject modernism — it’s not so easy to achieve meaningful political change as a result.