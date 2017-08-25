From Israel and Palestine: Alternative Perspectives on Statehood, ed. John Ehrenberg and Yoav Peled, Moshe Behar (Manchester): Past and Present Perfect of Israel’s One-State Solution. Peter Krause (Boston College) and Ehud Eiran Mar’tze (Haifa): How Human Boundaries Become State Borders: Radical Flanks and Territorial Control in the Modern Era. Yedidia Stern on how the Six-Day War built a messianic strain still in Israeli politics. From NYRB, a review essay on Israel’s irrational rationality by David Shulman. Raphael Cohen-Almagor on Donald Trump and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The ultimate deal: Henry Siegman on the two-state solution.

From The Monkey Cage, Israel’s “temporary” occupation has lasted 50 years — A Half Century of Occupation: Israel, Palestine, and the World’s Most Intractable Conflict by Gershon Shafir explains why; 50 years after the Six-Day War, Israel’s pre-1967 borders are still a hot topic — here’s why; and Palestinians don’t trust institutions — what that means for peace 50 years after the Arab-Israeli War. To secure peace, Palestinians must accept Jewish history. Palestinians have spent decades battling Israel — now they’re battling each other. The introduction to Brothers Apart: Palestinian Citizens of Israel and the Arab World by Maha Nassar.