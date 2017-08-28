Phoenix New Times: “We’ve been covering Joe Arpaio for more than 20 years. Here’s a couple of things you should know about him” (and more). Wait, do people actually know just how evil this man is? Bob Bauer on the Arpaio pardon. If he’ll pardon Arpaio, why wouldn’t Trump pardon those who ignore Robert Mueller? (and more) Arpaio pardon may be opening act of a constitutional crisis. Noah Feldman on how the Arpaio pardon shows contempt for constitution. Trump’s long interest in Arpaio’s case is a bad sign for his regard for rule of law. Quinta Jurecic: “Lots to say about Trump, Arpaio, the rule of law, and the concentration camp/the space of the border as the state of exception”. The problem with Joe Arpaio’s pardon isn’t the process — the problem is Joe Arpaio. How will the Supreme Court respond to the Arpaio pardon?
Why the Arpaio pardon matters: The president chose to pardon a public official using state power for racist ends. Trump’s pardon of Joe Arpaio is a clear and ugly message to Hispanic Americans. The disturbing lessons of Trump’s shameful Arpaio pardon. “Conservative Contrarian” Charles Sykes on hy the pardon of Joe Arpaio was worse than you think. Thread: “Why the ‘Arpaio is a distraction’ take is both heartless and irresponsible. Also 1) we can multitask 2) corruption ties offenses together”. Joe Arpaio's pardon defended by a “whataboutism” that doesn’t hold up. If you voted for Donald Trump, you voted to pardon Joe Arpaio. “this pro-choice ad is really powerful”.