American Idiot: Nicholas Baer on rethinking anti-intellectualism in the age of Trump. Yes, Trump’s diehard supporters just want to piss you off. Behold our “child king”: Republicans need to start thinking of themselves as a shadow government. Cultural warlord Trump goes on the offensive. Trump has picked the dumbest political fight ever. Trump gives up on GOP lawmakers. “I alone can fix it” becomes “it’s not my fault”. Trump’s Samson option: Since Trump’s rage is his singular trait, he’ll likely seek to destroy those around him even if he goes down too — and you’re one of those people around him. Why Ryan and McConnell are more afraid of Trump than he is of them: How the GOP civil war might play out. Joy-Ann Reed on why Republicans must pay for Trump.

Trump’s figurehead presidency is driving a new authoritarianism: As Trump demeans his office, power is moving to the streets and to the military. Truth, lies and numbness: This is how autocrats cement their power — they distract you. Fascism, American style: How many Republicans will refuse to collaborate? Ewan McGaughey (King’s College): Fascism-Lite in America (or the Social Ideal of Donald Trump). “It’s just that when you accuse him of ideological Nazism or Confederate sympathy or whatever, you’re flattering him. You’re granting him more depth and dimension than he contains, infinitely more. He’s just a brainstem. President Lizard”.