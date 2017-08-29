Clifford J. Villa (New Mexico): Is the “Act of God” Dead? Denis Binder (Chapman): The Human Risk in the Natural Environment. Zachary Bleemer (UC-Berkeley) and Wilbert Van der Klaauw (FRBNY): Disaster (Over-)Insurance: The Long-Term Financial and Socioeconomic Consequences of Hurricane Katrina. Why didn’t Houston evacuate ahead of Hurricane Harvey? Thread: “A Houston floodsplainer”. Why Houston was so underprepared for Hurricane Harvey. The “500-year” flood, explained: Harvey is an unprecedented disaster made worse by poor planning. Jia Tolentino on Hurricane Harvey, and public and private disaster in Houston. Here’s Ted Cruz trying to explain away requesting federal aid for Harvey after voting against Sandy aid.

From Vox, how global warming likely made Harvey much worse, explained by a climatologist; and climate change did not “cause” Harvey, but it’s a huge part of the story.Harvey is what climate change looks like. After Hurricane Harvey, Republicans have no excuses for inaction on climate. Dean Baker on Houston, Bangladesh, and global warming.

There’s an “unbearable” chemical smell hovering over parts of Houston, and experts are worried.