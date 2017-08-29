Donald was a creep — too bad Hillary couldn’t say it. 10 similarities in David Duke’s and Pres. Trump’s unscripted remarks on Charlottesville. Carrie Cordero on when the president attacks the press. Donald Trump’s telling change to the Oval Office. Trump vents in Oval Office, “I want tariffs. Bring me some tariffs”. Trump is a 19th-century president facing 21st-century problems. Is Trump failing or succeeding? He can’t make up his mind. Trump may be more dangerous than his handlers realized. Republicans are asking a horrific question: Is our president insane? Face it: Trump is the man in America’s mirror. Trump’s favorite part of being president: Posing for photos. It’s time: Congress needs to open a formal impeachment inquiry.

“I hope you live a long time in a tremendous amount of pain. In your cell. You are the worst”.