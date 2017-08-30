Nancy McCormack (Queen’s): When Canadian Courts Cite the Major Philosophers: Who Cites Whom in Canadian Caselaw. Joe Humphreys on Paul Ricoeur, the philosopher behind Emmanuel Macron. Why is a little-known Yale professor’s book on death a best seller in South Korea? One of Descartes’ most famous ideas was first articulated by a woman. The pale philosopher king: Money — and with it whiteness — can be found running underneath the philosophy programs of most colleges like groundwater. German philosophy has finally gone viral — will that be its undoing? Don’t be so sure: Peter Adamson on skepticism in the history of philosophy. This simple philosophical puzzle shows how difficult it is to know something. Hanging ten with Kant and Sartre: Working less can save the world (and other philosophies of surfing).