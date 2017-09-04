What Trump and his team have wrecked so far. The snowflakes behind Trump’s macho-man act: The president’s inner circle is stuffed with thin-skinned men who can’t handle being criticized. Trump picks Fred Malek, “Jew counter” at center of Nixon-era anti-Semitic campaign, to lead the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a highly recognized think tank that is part of the Smithsonian Institution. Jonathan Chait on Trump, DeVos, and the creation of an American oligarchy. “The foreclosure king”: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is angry about an unflattering nickname he wholeheartedly deserves. Alexander Nazaryan on Bannon, Gorka and the fall of Trump’s “alpha males”.

Pyramid scammers get a little help from their Republican friends. The Trump-Cohn romance is officially dead. Meet Mick Mulvaney, who proudly calls himself a “right-wing nutjob” and is quietly — and radically — trying to dismantle the federal bureaucracy. The troll administration: Is Donald Trump just trolling us? Trump’s shrinking West Wing: After a summer of departures by senior officials, none have been replaced, with current staff taking on double roles while other jobs are eliminated altogether.