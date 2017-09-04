Marcus Hedahl (USNA) and Travis N. Rieder (Johns Hopkins): Don’t Feed the Trolls: Bold Climate Action in a New, Golden Age of Denialism. Exxon misled the public about climate change for 40 years, study says (and more and more). Brendan O’Connor on how fossil fuel money made climate change denial the Word of God. Climate denial is like The Matrix; more Republicans are choosing the red pill. Climate change denial should be a crime: In the wake of Harvey, it’s time to treat science denial as gross negligence — and hold those who do the denying accountable. The axis of climate evil: Bad faith may destroy civilization.
Scott Pruitt’s crimes against nature: Trump’s EPA chief is gutting the agency, defunding science and serving the fossil-fuel industry. Scott Pruitt is leaving a toxic trail at EPA after only 6 months on the job. Scott Pruitt is carrying out his E.P.A. agenda in secret, critics say. Scott Pruitt is dismantling EPA in secret for the same reason the GOP health care bill was secret. Trump’s environmental agenda is crashing into the courts: Pruitt used to sue the EPA — now he’s being sued for what he’s doing with it. Trump’s EPA lashes out at journalists who exposed Houston toxic risk — then deletes statement.