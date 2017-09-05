B. Scot Rousse (UC-Berkeley): Care, Death, and Time in Heidegger and Frankfurt. Floods in Africa in August killed 25 times more people than Hurricane Harvey did. Why we should put women on pedestals: Since statues tell us whom society deems important, more female figures are in order. North Korea’s “pink lady” Ri Chun-hee: The newscaster set to announce the end of the world. Trump has no message to workers on Labor Day except tax cuts for the rich. Kushners’ China deal flop was part of much bigger hunt for cash. Dirty theory: Dan Prisk on sketches of an anthropological account of mountain biking. Libertarians seek a home on the high seas: The unlikely rise and anti-democratic impulses of seasteading.