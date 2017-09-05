Todd Schifeling and Andrew John Hoffman (Michigan): Bill McKibben’s Effect on the US Climate Change Debate: Shifting the Institutional Environment Through Radical Flank Effects. Al Gore’s new Inconvenient Truth sequel is a strange artifact of a post-truth year (and more and more and more and more: “The rich have subverted all reason”). Al Gore’s carbon footprint doesn’t matter: Conservatives say environmentalists are hypocrites if they consume more energy than the average American — it’s a deceitful, disingenuous argument. Emily Atkin on how climate change is killing us right now: The most obvious effect of global warming is not a doomsday scenario — extreme heat is happening today, and wreaking havoc on vulnerable bodies. The top 100 solutions to climate change: David Roberts interviews Paul Hawken, author of Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming.