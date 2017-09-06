Carlton Patrick and Debra Lieberman (Miami): How Disgust Becomes Law. Andrew Gilden (Willamette): IP, R.I.P. (“This Article reexamines the interests of an artist’s families, friends, and other heirs [“IP estates”] within the IP system”). Indian journalist critical of Hindu extremists Gauri Lankesh is shot dead in Bangalore. Kenya’s Supreme Court just declared the Aug. 8 elections invalid — here’s what this means. Alin Coman on the psychology of collective memory and group membership. Zine queens: How women’s magazines found new life via indie publishing. Google critic’s firing sparks backlash within New America ranks (and more). Love it or hate it, truckers say they can’t stop listening to public radio.