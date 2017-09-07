Robert C. Lieberman (Johns Hopkins), Suzanne Mettler, Thomas B. Pepinsky, and Kenneth M. Roberts (Cornell), and Richard Valelly (Swarthmore): Trumpism and American Democracy: History, Comparison, and the Predicament of Liberal Democracy in the United States. Politics above law: Andrew Kolin on how Trump channels far Right icon Carl Schmitt without knowing it. In defense of the truth: Trump’s incessant lying is obscene — it is a collapse in morality; it is an ethical assault. How Donald Trump is destroying the presidency’s moral authority — it’s not his actions, it’s his words. The first white president: Ta-Nehisi Coates on how the foundation of Donald Trump’s presidency is the negation of Barack Obama’s legacy.

Jane Chong on impeaching Trump: Four eternal myths. Impeaching Trump is a long shot — there’s another way to protect the country.