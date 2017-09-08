Andres Fabian Henao Castro (UMass): Slavery in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave: Alain Badiou, Jacques Ranciere, and the Militant Intellectual from the Global South. Marko Kovic (ZIPAR) and Tobias Fuchslin (Zurich): Probability and Conspiratorial Thinking. Matthew Rimmer (QUT): Back to the Future: The Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi is standing idly by as her country moves closer to genocide. Chile’s president is a woman and she just scored a major policy victory for women — here’s why that matters. Why investigators are so interested in Facebook ads bought by Russian firm. Betsy DeVos just issued “a blunt attack on survivors of sexual assault”, say advocates (and more).

Russians flock to Trump properties to give birth to U.S. citizens. Trump gets millions from golf members — CEOs and lobbyists get access to president. Trump uses pay to play — here’s why and how to fix it. Donald Trump’s inaugural committee promised to give millions in unspent money to charity — so where’s the money?