Hurricane Irma ravages Caribbean islands as Florida nervously awaits historic storm’s wrath. For developing countries, reckoning with disasters like Irma will be harder thanks to Trump: The White House has slashed international climate funding, which vulnerable islands desperately need. No one’s in charge at the National Hurricane Center: It’s the worst storm season in years, and the top forecasting posts are still vacant. Sorry, you’ve got basically no legal recourse if you’re fired for fleeing Hurricane Irma. Harvey and Irma, married 75 years, marvel at the storms bearing their names.

Eric Levitz on Hurricane Harvey and the stunted moral imagination of American conservatism. Susan Zakin on Hurricane Harvey and the end of the administrative state. Houston medics and police sue Arkema over chemical plant blasts after Harvey. Hurricane Harvey shows how floods don’t pay attention to flood zone maps — or politicians. Low-tax Texas should pay its fair share of Harvey costs. All the relief money in the world won't rebuild Houston — undocumented workers will.

America is in flames, but you wouldn't know it by looking at your TV. The unprecedented drought that’s crippling Montana and North Dakota. Nearly 1.5 million acres are burning across the west: What you need to know right now. Has climate change intensified 2017’s western wildfires?

The Trump administration wants to ignore a major aspect of these hurricane disasters. Irma and Harvey should kill any doubt that climate change is real. This weather is not normal, and it will only get worse: How many more lives must be destroyed by historic hurricanes, floods, and wildfires before the government admits that climate change is a problem? As hurricanes and wildfires rage, US climate politics enters the realm of farce. These photos of people golfing during a massive wildfire are extremely 2017.