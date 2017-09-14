Anna North on Hillary Clinton’s What Happened and its place in feminist history, explained. Hillary Clinton looks back in anger: She talks about Trump, Comey, collusion, “deplorables”, and the power of sexism. Nate Jones on 28 things we learned from Hillary Clinton’s new campaign memoir. Hillary Clinton almost ran for president on a universal basic income. Eric Levitz on the case for “giving every American a pony”. What Hillary Clinton really thinks: Hillary Clinton’s theory of politics is unfashionable — but she doesn’t care. Hillary Clinton’s What Happened is whatever you want it to be. Get a grip, Democrats: Clinton’s book is not your biggest problem. The silencing of Hillary Clinton: Addressing the primary criticisms of Clinton’s historic run for the presidency. Republicans want Hillary Clinton to vanish — we can't let that happen.